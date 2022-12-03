Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 2,332 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $233.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average of $232.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

