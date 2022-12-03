Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 2,496 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,259 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of META stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $352.71. The stock has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco raised Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.