Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.