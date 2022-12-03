Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

