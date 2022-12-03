Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,036,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

