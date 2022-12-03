Liquity USD Market Cap Hits $184.63 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00006086 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $184.63 million and $1.68 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 179,023,418 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

