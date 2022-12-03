Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $38.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

