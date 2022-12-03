loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,084,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $338,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $274,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

