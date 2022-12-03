loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,084,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

