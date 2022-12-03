Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

Shares of LMT traded up $12.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.23. 1,744,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $330.34 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

