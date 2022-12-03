London Co. of Virginia Acquires 1,063 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.0% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $329,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $318.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

