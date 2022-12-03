London Co. of Virginia Cuts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.87% of Vulcan Materials worth $164,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $184.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

