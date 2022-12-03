London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.55% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $102,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Shares of MLM opened at $365.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.83. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

