London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,029 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in AerCap were worth $139,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 47.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.