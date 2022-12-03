London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,451 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.33% of Altria Group worth $247,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

