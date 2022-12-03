London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.41% of Cable One worth $31,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cable One by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,550 shares of company stock worth $7,537,276. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $735.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $771.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,088.02. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,864.36.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

