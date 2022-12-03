London Co. of Virginia Sells 10,720 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.65% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $184,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $59,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.7 %

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $302.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.