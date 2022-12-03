London Co. of Virginia Sells 201,795 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,795 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $212,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

