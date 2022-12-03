London Co. of Virginia Sells 5,399 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.33% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $42,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $191.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.69.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

