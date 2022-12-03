London Co. of Virginia Sells 8,642 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $327.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.