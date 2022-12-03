Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.23 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $65.23 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

