Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $65.56 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

