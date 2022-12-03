Loom Network Price Tops $0.0501 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $65.09 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

