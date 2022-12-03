Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,141.66 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

