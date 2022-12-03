M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Down 1.8 %

MWE stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.65) on Tuesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 82 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of £47.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.22.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

