M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MBAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

