M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Shares Up 5.9%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

M3 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

M3 Company Profile

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctorsnetuk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

