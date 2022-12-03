MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up about 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.49% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $47,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6,114.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $78,000. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 193,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,271 shares of company stock valued at $44,015,225. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

