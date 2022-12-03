Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $81.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

