Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $79.03 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

