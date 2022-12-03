Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

