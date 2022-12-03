Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 952 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of PetIQ worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PetIQ by 199.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $9,476,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 22.9% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 945,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 176,291 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 64.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 244,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 96,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $346.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $25.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

PetIQ Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.