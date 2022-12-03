Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $61.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,133.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

