Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Veritex worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 129.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,096,000 after buying an additional 1,331,430 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $22,940,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 36.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,532,000 after buying an additional 529,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after buying an additional 428,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after buying an additional 328,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

