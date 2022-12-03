Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

SMPL opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

