Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 24,335 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Primo Water worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 55.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

