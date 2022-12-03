Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 40,845 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,845 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.4 %

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.04 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.