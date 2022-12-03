Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 407,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

