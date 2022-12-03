Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

