Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $246.41 million and approximately $91,808.64 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,973.03 or 0.99991892 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040922 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021439 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00243100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003725 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003568 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $98,830.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.