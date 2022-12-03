Maker Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Maker token can now be bought for $642.26 or 0.03792884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $627.89 million and $13.90 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

