Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Carver Bancorp worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

