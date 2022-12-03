Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $366,821.16 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $14.69 or 0.00086559 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

