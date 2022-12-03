Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of MTEX opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

