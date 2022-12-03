Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

MPC stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $127.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

