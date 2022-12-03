Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,720 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 277,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $65,350,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.