Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 32 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $858.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $710.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

