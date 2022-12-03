Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 291.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.82) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($51.55) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

