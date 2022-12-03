Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $220,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.