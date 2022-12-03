Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $325,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,336,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA opened at $23.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

