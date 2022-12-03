Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $339,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

ABBV opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $289.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

